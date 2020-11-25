REBusinessOnline

Bass Pro Shops to Expand Boat Manufacturing Division with Purchase of 101,250 SF Building in Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

BOLIVAR, MO. — White River Marine Group, which is owned by Bass Pro Shops, has purchased a 101,250-square-foot industrial building situated on 42 acres in Bolivar, about 30 miles north of Springfield. The purchase price was undisclosed. Todd Chambers of Chambers Real Estate Services LLC represented the undisclosed seller. The purchase will double the manufacturing capabilities for Bass in Bolivar where Tracker Boats are built. The company plans to add 300 jobs at the new property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  