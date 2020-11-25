Bass Pro Shops to Expand Boat Manufacturing Division with Purchase of 101,250 SF Building in Missouri

BOLIVAR, MO. — White River Marine Group, which is owned by Bass Pro Shops, has purchased a 101,250-square-foot industrial building situated on 42 acres in Bolivar, about 30 miles north of Springfield. The purchase price was undisclosed. Todd Chambers of Chambers Real Estate Services LLC represented the undisclosed seller. The purchase will double the manufacturing capabilities for Bass in Bolivar where Tracker Boats are built. The company plans to add 300 jobs at the new property.