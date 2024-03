SOUTH FAYETTE, PA. — Bass Pro Shops will open a 100,000-square-foot store in South Fayette, a southwestern suburb of Pittsburgh. The outdoor apparel and equipment retailer will operate the two-level store under its “Outdoor World” brand, which features experiential offerings like a gift and nature center. The store, which will be the company’s third in Pennsylvania, is expected to open in 2026 and employ about 130 people.