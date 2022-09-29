Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF Store in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Outdoor apparel and equipment retailer Bass Pro Shops will open a 100,000-square-foot store in Grand Prairie, located in the central part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. The standalone store, which will be the retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th in Texas, will be constructed from the ground up and will feature a unique custom design. The opening is slated for spring 2024.