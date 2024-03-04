Monday, March 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentRetailTexas

Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF Store in Odessa, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ODESSA, TEXAS — Bass Pro Shops will open a 100,000-square-foot store in the West Texas city of Odessa. The store, which will be the outdoor apparel and equipment retailer’s 17th in Texas, will anchor the 158-acre Dorado Destination Center along State Highway 191 between Yukon Road and Mission Boulevard. Construction will begin in the coming months, with Bass Pro Shops targeting a spring 2025 opening. ICA Properties owns the development, which is also home to a Cinergy movie theater and entertainment complex. The Retail Coach worked on behalf of the tenant and landlord, as well as the City of Odessa, to facilitate the deal.

You may also like

Howard Hughes Underway on 70-Acre Retail Development in...

ONM Living to Develop 268-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 170,959 SF Project...

Georgetown, RocaPoint Provide Updates for Campus 244 Mixed-Use...

Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Complete 1,086-Bed Student Housing...

Urban Story Ventures to Redevelop 160,000 SF Shopping...

Beach Co. Breaks Ground on The Charles Residential...

Bright Realty Welcomes Eight New Food-and-Beverage Users to...

Olnick, Fisher Underway on Redevelopment of 1 MSF...