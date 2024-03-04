Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF Store in Odessa, Texas

ODESSA, TEXAS — Bass Pro Shops will open a 100,000-square-foot store in the West Texas city of Odessa. The store, which will be the outdoor apparel and equipment retailer’s 17th in Texas, will anchor the 158-acre Dorado Destination Center along State Highway 191 between Yukon Road and Mission Boulevard. Construction will begin in the coming months, with Bass Pro Shops targeting a spring 2025 opening. ICA Properties owns the development, which is also home to a Cinergy movie theater and entertainment complex. The Retail Coach worked on behalf of the tenant and landlord, as well as the City of Odessa, to facilitate the deal.