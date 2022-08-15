Bassett Furniture Signs 39,582 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Bassett Furniture, a Virginia-based manufacturer and retailer, has signed a 38,582-square-foot industrial lease at 1019 Enterprise Place in Arlington. Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, High Street Logistics Properties, in the lease negotiations. Reed Parker, also with Lee & Associates, represented the tenant.