Bassman-Blaine Holdings Divests of Office Building in Irvine, California for $11.2M

IRVINE, CALIF. — Bassman-Blaine Holdings LLC has completed the disposition of an office building located at 2485 McCabe Way in Irvine. DTMM Properties acquired the asset for $11.2 million, or $539 per square foot.

The two-story, 20,772-square-foot building features a state-of-the-art gym, spa-like restrooms with lockers and showers, kitchens and high-end finishes. The buyer intends to occupy the building for its business.

Allen Basso, Eric Darnell and Kylee King of Lee & Associates Irvine represented the seller, while Kacey Taormina and Aspen Labrador of Compass represented the buyer in transaction.