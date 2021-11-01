REBusinessOnline

Bathhouse Signs 34,328 SF Retail Lease in Manhattan’s Flatiron District

NEW YORK CITY — Bathhouse, a provider of high-end spa services, has signed a 34,328-square-foot retail lease at 7 West 21st St. in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The location within Friedland Properties’ 289,809-square-foot residential building will be the company’s first in Manhattan to accompany its space in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg area. Jason Pruger and Lucas Kooyman of Newmark represented Friedland Properties in the lease negotiations. Ross Eisenberg of RDE Advisors Inc. represented Bathhouse.

