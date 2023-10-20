Bathhouse Signs 40,000 SF Build-to-Suit Lease in Chicago

CHICAGO — Spa provider Bathhouse has signed a 40,000-square-foot, build-to-suit lease at 1010 W. Madison St. in Chicago. The property will feature two levels of amenities as well as a rooftop pool and restaurant. The design of the concrete and glass building will pay homage to old-world bathhouses. Bathhouse offers hot saunas, cold plunges and massages. Guests can choose between day passes and specific treatments. The developer of the project, Fulton Street Cos., acquired the site in September 2020 from a private investor. It was a parking lot at the time.