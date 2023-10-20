Friday, October 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Bathhouse will offer saunas, cold plunges and massages as well as a rooftop pool and restaurant at its new Chicago location. Fulton Street Cos. is the owner and developer of the project.
DevelopmentIllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Bathhouse Signs 40,000 SF Build-to-Suit Lease in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Spa provider Bathhouse has signed a 40,000-square-foot, build-to-suit lease at 1010 W. Madison St. in Chicago. The property will feature two levels of amenities as well as a rooftop pool and restaurant. The design of the concrete and glass building will pay homage to old-world bathhouses. Bathhouse offers hot saunas, cold plunges and massages. Guests can choose between day passes and specific treatments. The developer of the project, Fulton Street Cos., acquired the site in September 2020 from a private investor. It was a parking lot at the time.

You may also like

Ferber Co. Underway on 30-Acre Retail Redevelopment Project...

Condyne Capital Completes 220,000 SF Industrial Project in...

Pure Development, Third Street Ventures Break Ground on...

Cityview Completes 123-Unit The Parker Multifamily Project in...

Dayton Street Partners Acquires 11-Acre Industrial Property in...

Beity, Voodoo Doughnuts Sign New Retail Leases in...

Friedman Brokers Sale of 62,752 SF Office Building...

DP Vernon Retail Divests of 14,000 SF Shopping...

Landmark Completes Development of 10 Off-Campus Student Housing...