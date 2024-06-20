Batteries Plus Signs Six-Unit Franchise Deal in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, LA. — Wisconsin-based retail chain Batteries Plus has signed a six-unit franchise agreement in Louisiana.

The first of the stores is scheduled to open in Alexandria this year, with additional locations planned throughout the state. Franchisees Duane Carmouche, Mitch Matthews and Mohamad Zeidan will own and operate the units.

Batteries Plus’ current portfolio features more than 800 stores in the U.S., including 10 in Louisiana. Private equity firm Freeman Spogli owns the brand, which offers battery and repair services for a variety of electronics and vehicle uses.