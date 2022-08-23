Bauer Group Unveils Plans for 79-Acre Industrial Redevelopment in Conroe, Texas

Northstar Industrial Park in Conroe currently consists of five buildings totaling 200,000 square feet and 31.5 acres of undeveloped land.

CONROE, TEXAS — The Bauer Group, an international construction firm and machinery manufacturer, has unveiled plans for Northstar Industrial Park, a project in the northern Houston suburb of Conroe. The 79-acre site, which currently houses five warehouse and distribution buildings totaling approximately 200,000 square feet, formerly served as the U.S. headquarters for Bauer Group’s subsidiary, NEORig. The development team, which includes leasing agency Avison Young, will market the buildings to distribution and manufacturing users following NEORig’s departure from the site. The team also plans to construct build-to-suit facilities on the site’s 31.5 acres of undeveloped land, which could ultimately yield as much as 500,000 square feet of leasable product.