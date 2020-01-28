Baum Arranges $4.6M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Property in Wheaton, Illinois

Illinois

WHEATON, ILL. — Baum Realty Group LLC has arranged the sale of a net-lease retail property spanning 12,996 square feet in Wheaton for $4.6 million. Tenants include Starbucks, Qdoba, AT&T, Supercuts and UPS. The building is situated near a 116,000-square-foot Jewel-Osco. Patrick Forkin of Baum represented both the undisclosed seller and the buyer, a regional real estate investor.