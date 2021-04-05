REBusinessOnline

Baum Negotiates Sale of 50,000 SF Industrial Property in Chicago

The property consists of a former vehicle fleet storage and field office training facility.

CHICAGO — Baum Realty Group LLC has negotiated the sale of a 50,000-square-foot industrial property in Chicago for an undisclosed price. Located at 3333 W. Lake St., the two-story property consists of a former vehicle fleet storage and field office training facility. The asset is situated in East Garfield Park with convenient access to I-280 and the Chicago Transit Authority’s Green Line. Baum represented the buyer, a local developer. Baum has also been retained to lease the property.

