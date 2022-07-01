Baum Realty Arranges $2.3M Sale of Retail Center in Streamwood, Illinois

Emerald Hills Shopping Center is fully leased.

STREAMWOOD, ILL. — Baum Realty Group LLC has arranged the sale of the Emerald Hills Shopping Center in the Chicago suburb of Streamwood for $2.3 million. The 20,604-square-foot property, located on South Sutton Road, is fully leased to local and national retailers. Patrick Forkin of Baum represented the seller, a family office. The center was encumbered by a CMBS loan, which the undisclosed buyer assumed at closing.