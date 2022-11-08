Baum Realty Group Arranges $19.7M Sale of Flat Iron Arts Building in Chicago

The Flat Iron Arts Building houses artist studios.

CHICAGO — Baum Realty Group LLC has arranged the sale of the Flat Iron Arts Building in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood for $19.7 million. The historic property spans 63,333 square feet and is located at the intersection of Milwaukee, North and Damen avenues. The building houses artist studios. Patrick Forkin and Vivian Perez of Baum represented the seller, a local property owner. The buyer was undisclosed.