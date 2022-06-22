Baum Realty Negotiates $8.7M Sale of Urgent Care Facility in River Forest, Illinois

Loyola Medicine operates at the suburban Chicago property.

RIVER FOREST, ILL. — Baum Realty Group LLC has negotiated the $8.7 million sale of an urgent care facility occupied by Loyola Medicine Immediate Care in River Forest, a western suburb of Chicago. The property, located at 7617 North Ave., features a lease guaranteed by Loyola University Health System, one of Chicagoland’s largest health systems. Loyola has more than nine years remaining on its lease. Patrick Forkin of Baum represented the buyer, a private local investor. The seller was not disclosed.