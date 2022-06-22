REBusinessOnline

Baum Realty Negotiates $8.7M Sale of Urgent Care Facility in River Forest, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

Loyola Medicine operates at the suburban Chicago property.

RIVER FOREST, ILL. — Baum Realty Group LLC has negotiated the $8.7 million sale of an urgent care facility occupied by Loyola Medicine Immediate Care in River Forest, a western suburb of Chicago. The property, located at 7617 North Ave., features a lease guaranteed by Loyola University Health System, one of Chicagoland’s largest health systems. Loyola has more than nine years remaining on its lease. Patrick Forkin of Baum represented the buyer, a private local investor. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  