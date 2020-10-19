Bauman & Co. Acquires Three Medical Office Buildings in Aurora and Elgin, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

Pictured is the Aurora building, which is located on the AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center Aurora campus.

AURORA AND ELGIN, ILL. — Bauman & Co. LLC, an Atlanta-based real estate firm, has acquired three medical office buildings in Aurora and Elgin. Two of the buildings are situated on the AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin campus while the third is located on the AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center Aurora campus. The assets collectively total 125,000 square feet. Renovations to the common areas are slated to start this quarter. Bauman plans to make multiple improvements, including flooring, wall coverings, restrooms, signage, electronic directories and lighting. Local medical office specialist O’Donnell Commercial Real Estate Inc. will be in charge of leasing. Neither the seller nor the sales price was disclosed.