Bausch Health Signs 127,254 SF Industrial Lease in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Bausch Health has signed a 127,254-square-foot industrial lease within Cabot at Aprile Farms in Tampa. Cabot at Aprile Farms comprises 390,395 square feet and offers 417 car stalls and 116 trailer drops along with dock-high loading and onsite trailer storage. The property is situated at 8963 E. Sligh Ave., near the interchange of Interstate 4 and U.S. Highway 31, nine miles northeast of downtown Tampa. John Dunphy of JLL represented the landlord, Cabot Properties, in the lease transaction. Jodie Matthews, Scott Claiborne and Peter Cecora, also with JLL, represented the tenant. Bausch Health is a Canadian-based pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products and branded generic drugs.