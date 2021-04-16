BAW Development Breaks Ground on Redevelopment of Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey

Pictured is a rendering of the redeveloped Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. The venue was originally built in 1932 as the ballpark for the New York Black Yankees and New York Cubans.

PATERSON, N.J. — BAW Development has broken ground on the redevelopment of Hinchliffe Stadium, an athletic venue in the Northern New Jersey city of Paterson that was originally built in 1932 as the home field of the New York Black Yankees of the Negro Leagues.

Once the redevelopment is complete, the site will house a 7,800-seat venue with an upgraded field and seating areas, as well as a 75-unit affordable seniors housing complex, a 12,000-square-foot restaurant and event space, a 5,200-square-foot preschool and a 314-space parking garage.

The ballpark, which fell into disrepair in the late 1990s and has been largely unused since then, is most often associated with Paterson native Larry Doby, the first player to break the American League color barrier in 1947. BAW Development is the lead developer and majority owner. RPM Development Group is BAW’s development partner.

Construction is being funded, in part, through local, state and national funding via historic tax credits, low-income housing tax credits, new market tax credits and a bond issued by the Passaic County Improvement Authority.