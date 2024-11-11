Monday, November 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Baxter Development, Rieger Homes Complete 104-Unit Apartment Complex in Marlboro, New York

by Taylor Williams

MARLBORO, N.Y. — A partnership between Baxter Development and Rieger Homes has completed Hudson West, a 104-unit apartment complex in Marlboro, about 80 miles north of New York City. Hudson West comprises five buildings that house 84 two-bedroom units and 20 three-bedroom units. Residences range in size from 1,100 to 1,400 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, clubroom and outdoor green space. Rents start at $2,500 per month for a two-bedroom apartment. Hudson West was 70 percent preleased at the time of completion.

You may also like

GBT Realty Breaks Ground on 42,000 SF Retail...

Benchmark, Regal Ventures Acquire 218,410 SF Industrial Property...

US Pharma Lab Preleases 162,657 SF Industrial Building...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges Sale of 79,299 SF...

Frampton to Construct 300,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Flexport Signs 14,073 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...

JLL Brokers Sale of 294-Unit Mark at Wildwood...

JLL Secures $45M Acquisition Financing for Garden Village...

Buchanan Street Partners Buys Metro Los Angeles Development...