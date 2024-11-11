Baxter Development, Rieger Homes Complete 104-Unit Apartment Complex in Marlboro, New York

MARLBORO, N.Y. — A partnership between Baxter Development and Rieger Homes has completed Hudson West, a 104-unit apartment complex in Marlboro, about 80 miles north of New York City. Hudson West comprises five buildings that house 84 two-bedroom units and 20 three-bedroom units. Residences range in size from 1,100 to 1,400 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, clubroom and outdoor green space. Rents start at $2,500 per month for a two-bedroom apartment. Hudson West was 70 percent preleased at the time of completion.