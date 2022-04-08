Baxters Food Group Signs 15,200 SF Office Lease at Strietmann Center in Cincinnati

The Strietmann Center is situated in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine district.

CINCINNATI — Baxters Food Group has signed a 15,202-square-foot office lease for the last full floor available at The Strietmann Center in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine district. The office will serve as Baxters’ new North American headquarters, but the company will still retain its location at 4700 Creek Road in Blue Ash, Ohio. The Strietmann Center, located at 231 W. 12th St., features a rooftop conference and event center. Michelle Klingenberg of JLL represented ownership, Grandin Properties. Josh Niederhelman of CURO BRKG represented Baxters. Other tenants in the building include Astronomer Inc., Contact CI, NaviStone, Gyro and Saatchi & Saatchi X.