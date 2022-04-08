REBusinessOnline

Baxters Food Group Signs 15,200 SF Office Lease at Strietmann Center in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office, Ohio

The Strietmann Center is situated in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine district.

CINCINNATI — Baxters Food Group has signed a 15,202-square-foot office lease for the last full floor available at The Strietmann Center in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine district. The office will serve as Baxters’ new North American headquarters, but the company will still retain its location at 4700 Creek Road in Blue Ash, Ohio. The Strietmann Center, located at 231 W. 12th St., features a rooftop conference and event center. Michelle Klingenberg of JLL represented ownership, Grandin Properties. Josh Niederhelman of CURO BRKG represented Baxters. Other tenants in the building include Astronomer Inc., Contact CI, NaviStone, Gyro and Saatchi & Saatchi X.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  