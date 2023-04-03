Monday, April 3, 2023
Edgemere-Dallas
Edgemere, a continuing care retirement community in Dallas, offers a full suite of services, from independent living to skilled nursing.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Bay 9 Holdings Agrees to Buy Edgemere CCRC in Dallas, Install New Operator

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Bay 9 Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Lapis Advisers LP, has agreed to acquire Edgemere, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Dallas. Located on a 16-acre site, Edgemere features 304 independent living units, 60 assisted living units, 31 memory care units and 72 skilled nursing beds. Bay 9 plans to install a new operator, Long Hill at Edgemere LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Methodist Homes (UMH). The initial phase of development opened in 2001. The asset has been operating under a forbearance agreement with its lender, UMB Bank, since January 2022.

