Bay Country Estates Purchases Burger King-Leased Property in Shepherdsville, Kentucky for $1.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY. — Bay Country Estates has purchased a 34,484-square-foot retail property in Shepherdsville that is ground-leased to Burger King. An entity doing business as Dixie Hwy Development #3 LLC sold the property for $1.6 million.

Carrols Corp. operates the Burger King location, which has 18.5 years remaining on its lease. The property is located at 315 Keystone Crossing Drive, about 20 miles south of Louisville.

Jesse Limon of Marcus & Millichap’s Manhattan office represented the seller in the transaction. Jesse Limon and Colby Haugness of Marcus & Millichap’s Kentucky office represented the buyer.