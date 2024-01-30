Tuesday, January 30, 2024
2555-The-Alameda-Santa-Clara-CA
Safeway, Taco Bell, Round Table Pizza and Wicked Chicken are tenants at University Shopping Center at 2555 The Alameda in Santa Clara, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Bay Properties Buys University Shopping Center in Santa Clara, California for $15.9M

by Amy Works

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Maven Commercial has arranged the sale of University Shopping Center, a 2.9-acre retail center in the Bay Area city of Santa Clara. An entity controlled by the Bushnell family sold the asset to Bay Properties for $15.9 million, or $409 per square foot.

Located at 2555 The Alameda, University Shopping Center features approximately 38,875 square feet of retail space. Tenants at the fully occupied property include Safeway, Taco Bell, Round Table Pizza and Wicked Chicken.

Matthew Sheridan, Dominic Morbidelli and Santino DeRose of Maven Commercial handled the transaction.

