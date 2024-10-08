BayBridge Arranges $138.3M Loan for Refinancing of Frisco Apartment Community

FRISCO, TEXAS — BayBridge Real Estate Capital, a New York City-based capital markets advisory firm, has arranged a $138.3 million loan for the refinancing of The Links on PGA Parkway, an apartment community located north of Dallas in Frisco. The Links on PGA Parkway is a four-phase development, and the first two phases totaling 690 units were completed in December 2021 and October 2023. Phases III and IV will total 620 units. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include two clubhouses, two pools and two fitness centers, as well as a golf simulator, complimentary yoga classes and lessons from a local golf professional. The borrower is Dallas-based Carbon Cos. Jay Miller, Spencer Miller, A.J. Felberbaum, Gabe Stolar and Noah Rothman of BayBridge arranged the debt through MF1 Capital.