BayCare Health Breaks Ground on $326M Hospital Project in Plant City, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Healthcare, Southeast

The South Florida Baptist Replacement Hospital will include 150 private patient rooms with the capacity to expand by an additional 30 rooms, two inpatient bed towers, an 85,000-square-foot medical office building, central energy plant and 1,073 parking spaces.

PLANT CITY, FLA. — BayCare Health System has broken ground on South Florida Baptist Replacement Hospital, a $326 million expansion project of South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City. Built in 1953, the hospital has undergone 12 major expansions and renovations since opening, including the expansion of the Heart and Vascular Center in 2017.

The new project includes 150 private patient rooms with the capacity to expand by an additional 30 rooms, two inpatient bed towers, an 85,000-square-foot medical office building, central energy plant and 1,073 parking spaces. There will be no disruptions with the patients, doctors or staff at the current hospital, according to BayCare Health.

Barton Malow is the general contractor for the project and is anticipating a construction timeline of 26 months.