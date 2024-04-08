BayCare Health to Break Ground on $548M Hospital in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, FLA. — BayCare Health System plans to break ground on a new $548 million hospital in Sarasota, a city in west-central Florida’s Manatee County. Named BayCare Hospital Manatee, the hotel will feature 154 beds in private patient rooms and include a 45,000-square-foot medical arts building.

The property will sit one mile north of the I-75 and I-275 interchange along Moccasin Wallow Road and offer services including general, orthopedic and specialty surgery; urology, gastroenterology, cardiology, diagnostic and interventional imaging; emergency care; obstetrics; and neonatology.

Gresham Smith designed BayCare Hospital Manatee, including the hospital’s potential expansion to 207 beds. BayCare Health plans to break on the hospital, the health system’s 17th, in October, with anticipated delivery in 2027.