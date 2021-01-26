Bayer Properties Signs Cheesecake Factory, Main Event to Anchor Mixed-Use Development in Huntsville

Bridge Street Town Centre is a mixed-use development in Huntsville that will soon include The Cheesecake Factory and a 50,000-square-foot Main Event venue.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Bayer Properties has signed leases with The Cheesecake Factory and Main Event Entertainment at Bridge Street Town Centre, a mixed-use development in Huntsville. Cheesecake Factory is expected to open this winter, while Main Event will be open by 2022.

The Cheesecake Factory has 209 full-service restaurants, and the new Bridge Street Town Centre location will mark the company’s first in the Huntsville market and the second in Alabama. The restaurant will be located on the south end of the property in a 7,350-square-foot space, next to Barnes & Noble and across from P.F. Chang’s.

Main Event at Bridge Street Town Centre will be the company’s first location in the state of Alabama, and its location at Bridge Street Town Centre will open near the Panera Bread.

Bridge Street Town Centre features a mix of more than 50 unique-to-market brands and specialty stores, as well as a variety of market-exclusive restaurants. The property is also home to more than 207,000 square feet of Class A office space that is fully leased, as well as a 232-room Westin hotel, 150-room Element by Westin hotel, 244-unit Seleno luxury apartment complex and a recently opened 131-room Hyatt Place Hotel. Bayer Properties is a Birmingham-based developer that currently owns and/or operates 10 million square feet of real estate.