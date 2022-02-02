REBusinessOnline

BayHaven Restaurant Group to Open Four Restaurant Concepts at Charlotte’s Camp North End

Development, Leasing Activity, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Camp North End

Located at 201 Camp Road, the four concepts will line the north end of the building that will face into Camp North End’s Crossroads district.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BayHaven Restaurant Group, led by chefs Gregory Collier and Subrina Collier, plans to open four new food concepts at Camp North End in Charlotte. The four concepts — Passage Seafood, The Abyss, Bird Is The Word and B.A.D. (Beyond Amazing Donuts) — are expected to open this summer.

Developed by ATCO Properties & Management, Camp North End is a mixed-use development located on 76 acres just north of Uptown Charlotte. The project currently has over 300,000 square feet of space already redeveloped for offices, artistic expression, dining and hospitality, entertainment, recreation and community building use, and another 1.5 million square feet is in the works. Construction on the office, retail and parking garage portions of Phase II are slated for completion by June, while the multifamily component is expected to begin construction this year and be complete in 2024.

B.A.D. is a donut concept created by pastry chef Jasmine Macon. Bird is the Word is a chicken counter service concept. Passage Seafood will be a seafood restaurant. The Abyss is a modern speakeasy that will offer craft cocktails, food options from Passage Seafood and a late-night menu.

Located at 201 Camp Road, the four concepts will line the north end of the building that will face into Camp North End’s Crossroads district. B.A.D. and Bird is the Word will be situated next to each other in a 1,400-square-foot space on one side, and Passage Seafood will operate in a 2,000-square-foot space with 50 indoor seats and 38 outdoor seats next to The Abyss. The Abyss will occupy about 1,300 square feet with 42 indoor seats. B.A.D. and Bird is the Word, both counter-service concepts with no indoor seating, will have a dedicated covered patio with 30 to 40 seats with heaters for the colder months.

