NEW YORK CITY — Long Island-based investment firm Bayrock Capital has acquired a 381-room Holiday Inn hotel located in the Long Island City area of Queens for $76.5 million. The 114,000-square-foot hotel, which is located at 37-10 10th St., opened in 2022 and offers a business center, fitness center and a convenience mart. Jake Blatter of KFIR Capital represented Bayrock Capital in the off-market transaction. The seller was New York-based owner-operator McSam Hotel Group.