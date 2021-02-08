Bayshire Senior Communities Acquires Two Seniors Housing Properties in Southern California

Bayshire Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, Calif., features 90 independent and assisted living units, 24 memory care units and 45 skilled nursing units.

CARLSBAD AND RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIF. — Bayshire Senior Communities, a boutique senior living owner and operator, has acquired Brookdale Carlsbad and Brookdale Rancho Mirage, renaming the two communities as Bayshire Carlsbad and Bayshire Rancho Mirage.

Both properties are continuing care retirement communities, each featuring 90 independent and assisted living units, 24 memory care units and 45 skilled nursing units. Carlsbad is located north of San Diego, and Rancho Mirage is part of the Inland Empire.

Bayshire is an owner-operator headquartered in Escondido, a suburb of San Diego.