Bayshore Properties Acquires 586-Unit Multifamily Property in Arlington Heights, Illinois
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Bayshore Properties has acquired Stonebridge of Arlington Heights, a 586-unit multifamily property in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights. The Conor Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Built in 1973, Stonebridge of Arlington Heights features a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,075 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, basketball courts and bike storage rooms. Steve LaMotte Jr., John Jaeger, Dane Wilson, Justin Puppi and Ross Wettersten of CBRE represented the seller.
