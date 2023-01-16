REBusinessOnline

Bayshore Properties Acquires 586-Unit Multifamily Property in Arlington Heights, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Stonebridge of Arlington Heights was built in 1973.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL. — Bayshore Properties has acquired Stonebridge of Arlington Heights, a 586-unit multifamily property in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights. The Conor Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Built in 1973, Stonebridge of Arlington Heights features a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,075 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, basketball courts and bike storage rooms. Steve LaMotte Jr., John Jaeger, Dane Wilson, Justin Puppi and Ross Wettersten of CBRE represented the seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  