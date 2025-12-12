Bayview PACE Provides $15.6M in C-PACE Financing for Office Project in Bryan, Texas

BRYAN, TEXAS — Bayview PACE has provided $15.6 million in C-PACE financing for The Lumin, a 103,000-square-foot office project that is under construction in the Central Texas city of Bryan. The building, which is being constructed on a speculative basis, will be located within the 350-acre Lake Walk master-planned development and will include ground-floor retail space and an onsite parking garage. The borrower is Bryan-based William Cole Cos. Vaughn Construction is the general contractor for The Lumin, which is expected to be complete in spring 2027.