Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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Plaza Baltimore, a former bank building in downtown Baltimore, will soon be home to 157 apartments for students attending Morgan State University.
DevelopmentLoansMarylandMultifamilyOfficeSoutheastStudent Housing

Bayview PACE Provides $15.7M C-PACE Financing for Student Housing Conversion Project in Baltimore

by John Nelson

BALTIMORE — Bayview PACE has closed $15.7 million in C-PACE financing for Plaza Baltimore, an adaptive reuse project located at 1 S. Calvert in downtown Baltimore. The borrower, Philadelphia-based MIRA Properties, is leading the $57 million repositioning of the former bank headquarters building into 157 Class A apartments, as well as 8,162 square feet of commercial space on the ground level.

Morgan State University recently announced that it will fully lease the building and operate the property for student housing. Amenities will include a rooftop deck, resident lounge, billiards, movie room and bike storage. The design-build team includes MIRA Construction, an affiliate of MIRA Properties, and locally based SETO Architects.

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