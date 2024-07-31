Bayview PACE Provides $20.5M Loan for Construction of $72M Headquarters for Master’s Transportation in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Bayview PACE has provided a $20.5 million C-PACE loan for the construction of a $72 million headquarters facility for Master’s Transportation in Kansas City. Bayview says the C-PACE financing provided a complementary role in the capital stack of the development, which is now under construction and slated to open in 2025. Other financing includes a $31 million construction loan and $20 million in sponsor equity. Master’s is a bus and transportation fleet operator serving 26 states. The 324,000-square-foot facility will consolidate eight other area locations.

C-PACE financing offers favorable and cost-effective terms for qualified improvements in energy, lighting, water systems, building envelope and other resiliency components. It can be applied to new construction or renovations. In this transaction, PACE financing was used in place of a participant bank.

Kansas City-based Miller Stauch Construction Co. is the general contractor, and Eskie & Associates is the owner’s representative. Kansas City-based Finkle + Williams Architecture is the project architect.