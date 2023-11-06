Monday, November 6, 2023
The former bank headquarters is now a church for Family Church.
Bayview PACE Provides $2M in C-PACE Financing for Office Building Conversion Near Grand Rapids

by Kristin Harlow

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Bayview PACE has provided $2 million in C-PACE financing for a 132,000-square-foot office building in Holland Township near Grand Rapids that was converted into a church. Family Church, a West Michigan-based religious group with 2,400 current members, spearheaded the project. Located at 10717 Adams St., the three-story former bank headquarters was converted into a church facility with a large sanctuary, fellowship hall, café with commercial kitchen, new offices, classrooms, restrooms and other supporting spaces. The C-PACE funding supported upgrades of primary building systems, including HVAC, electrical and plumbing. The new location for Family Church serves as the largest of three campuses in the area.

