Bayview PACE Provides $3.5M in C-PACE Funding for Hotel Expansion in Columbia, Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO. — Bayview PACE has provided $3.5 million in C-PACE funding for a hotel expansion project in Columbia. The funding will add significant capacity to the Double Tree Hilton hotel. The 20-year, fixed-rate loan features a loan-to-cost ratio of 10.36 percent. C-PACE, or Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, is a financing tool that provides long-term, low-cost construction financing for new and existing buildings. Eligible improvements include energy efficiency, water efficiency, renewable energy and resiliency measures such as seismic and stormwater measures. C-PACE loans are structured as assessments that are repaid through the owner’s property tax bill over a 20- to 30-year period, according to Bayview.