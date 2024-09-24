Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hampton Manor-Taylor features 65 assisted living units and 16 memory care units. (Image courtesy of Bayview PACE)
LoansMichiganMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Bayview PACE Provides $4.3M in C-PACE Financing for Seniors Housing Property in Taylor, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

TAYLOR, MICH. — Bayview PACE has provided $4.3 million in C-PACE financing for the 81-unit Hampton Manor-Taylor seniors housing community in Taylor near Detroit. The project sponsor is Florida-based Build Senior Living, the development arm of Hampton Manor. Licensed for 102 beds, Hampton Manor-Taylor features 65 assisted living units and 16 memory care units. The $4.3 million in C-PACE funds are part of a refinancing on the already-completed Taylor project, which is substantially leased. C-PACE, or Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, can be used in a variety of applications including new construction and renovations. It can be utilized to recapitalize projects completed within three years in many jurisdictions.

You may also like

Rushmark Obtains Construction Loan for 775,000 SF Industrial...

Cordish Cos. Opens 135-Unit Midland Lofts Apartment Building...

GN to Relocate North American Headquarters to Shakopee,...

Standard Communities, River Caddis to Build $56M Affordable...

BWE Arranges $31.8M Loan for Refinancing of 506,870...

InterFace Panel: Seniors Housing Operators Must Embrace Healthcare-Based...

Parallel Completes 745-Bed Student Housing Project Near Texas...

JLL Arranges $9M Permanent Loan for Northern New...

Landmark Properties Completes 703-Bed Student Housing Development Near...