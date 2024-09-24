Bayview PACE Provides $4.3M in C-PACE Financing for Seniors Housing Property in Taylor, Michigan

TAYLOR, MICH. — Bayview PACE has provided $4.3 million in C-PACE financing for the 81-unit Hampton Manor-Taylor seniors housing community in Taylor near Detroit. The project sponsor is Florida-based Build Senior Living, the development arm of Hampton Manor. Licensed for 102 beds, Hampton Manor-Taylor features 65 assisted living units and 16 memory care units. The $4.3 million in C-PACE funds are part of a refinancing on the already-completed Taylor project, which is substantially leased. C-PACE, or Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy, can be used in a variety of applications including new construction and renovations. It can be utilized to recapitalize projects completed within three years in many jurisdictions.