Pocketbook-Hudson
Pocketbook Hudson, which is a redevelopment of a historic factory outside of Albany, will feature a mix of uses, including a hotel, retail space and restaurants.
Bayview PACE Provides $7M in Financing for Adaptive Reuse Project in Hudson, New York

by Taylor Williams

HUDSON, N.Y. — Bayview PACE has provided $7 million in C-PACE financing for an adaptive reuse project in Hudson, about 35 miles south of Albany. Pocketbook Hudson is a conversion of the historic Pocketbook knitting mill factory dating to the 1890s into a 70,000-square-foot mixed-use property. Now under construction, the $42 million project will include a 40-room hotel, wellness center, lounge, restaurant, bar and café, as well as spaces devoted to artwork, affordable retail and nonprofit offices. Bayview’s long-term C-PACE  financing for Pocketbook’s energy and resiliency components was facilitated with Energy Improvement Corp., the New York State nonprofit that administers C-PACE.

