Bayview Provides $6M in C-PACE Financing for 124-Unit Mesa Verde in Durango, Colorado

DURANGO, COLO. — Bayview PACE has provided $6 million in C-PACE financing for key improvements for the 124-unit Mesa Verde senior living community in Durango, a small city in the southwest corner of the state.

The C-PACE financing helped fund primary building systems including HVAC, electrical, plumbing and roofing.

The 105,000 square-foot Mesa Verde will offer 92 assisted/transitional living units spread across studio, one-bedroom and one-bedroom configurations, as well as 32 memory care studio units.

Mesa Verde is directly adjacent to Centura Mercy Hospital, the only major hospital in the area.

Mesa Verde is a project of Mission Senior Living, a developer, operator and owner of senior living communities across Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Montana. The Durango market is underserved with currently only one existing assisted living facility and no memory care units within city limits, according to Mission Senior Living.