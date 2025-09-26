B&B Group to Open 36,000 SF Headquarters in Ingalls, Indiana

INGALLS, IND. — B&B Group, a Central Indiana property services company, has broken ground on its new headquarters at Park 69 within Ingalls, a northwest suburb of Indianapolis. The facility will serve as the headquarters for Real Time Detention and Real Time Furniture and is situated about a five-minute drive from the companies’ current offices in Noblesville. The relocation is expected to be completed in 2026.

Developed by Podell Partners, the combined headquarters will span 36,000 square feet and feature a two-story office and showroom, column-free warehouse space and professional outside storage. B&B Group, Real Time Detention and Real Time Furniture plan to bring more than 25 jobs to Madison County. The project marks the second industrial facility developed by Podell Partners at Park 69, which encompasses 23 acres of master-planned industrial and multi-use space. The project received a 10-year real property tax abatement.

Cam Kucic and Korey Ryan of Colliers represented the landlord in the transaction. Steve Schaub of Avison Young represented the tenant. Elements Financial provided construction financing. Systems Builders is serving as the general contractor.