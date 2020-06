BBAM Acquires Eucalyptus Apartments in Tucson for $1.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

TUCSON, ARIZ. — BBAM LLC has purchased Eucalyptus Apartments, a multifamily complex located at 3055 N. Tyndall Ave. in Tucson, from 3055 North Tyndall Avenue LLC for $1.9 million.

The 15,620-square-foot apartment complex features 44 units.

Allan Mendelsberg of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented both parties in the deal.