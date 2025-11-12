BBCP Arranges $41.5M in Financing for Industrial-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in Peoria, Illinois  

PEORIA, ILL. — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP), a subsidiary of Black Bear Asset Management, has arranged $41.5 million in financing for the redevelopment of two warehouse buildings located at 800 and 801 SW Washington St. in Peoria. Oculus Development is the owner and developer. BBCP arranged the financing in two components, both with Southern Bank. A $28.5 million construction loan features a three-year term, fixed interest rate, interest-only payments for the full term and a 66 percent loan-to-cost ratio. A $13 million historic tax credit bridge loan features a two-year term, floating interest rate, interest-only payments for the full term and a 90 percent loan-to-cost ratio. BBCP also assisted in sourcing the historic tax credit equity.

The project will feature 170 apartment units and 2,500 square feet of commercial space across two adjoining warehouse buildings. Plans call for a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units along with 237 parking spaces. Amenities will include community lounges, laundry rooms, pet grooming stations, a fitness center, bike storage, package rooms, a reading room, movie theater, game room, pet run and courtyard.