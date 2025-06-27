Friday, June 27, 2025
BBCP Arranges $42.5M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Office Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

HAUPPAUGE AND ISLANDIA, N.Y. — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP) has arranged a $42.5 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of the 400,000-square-foot Crossroads Office Portfolio on Long Island. The portfolio consists of 13 buildings in Hauppauge and Islandia that were constructed between 1984 and 1989. Tenants include Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., Flushing Bank and Bankers Conseco. Bryan Manz and Emil DePasquale of BBCP arranged the financing, which carried a 10-year term and a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio, through Morgan Stanley on behalf of the borrower, The Crest Group.

