Friday, November 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamily

BBCP Secures $38M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Portfolio in Morton, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MORTON, ILL. — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP) has arranged a $38 million loan for the refinancing of a three-property multifamily portfolio totaling 236 units in Morton near Peoria. Ethos Build was the borrower. PGIM provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which features interest-only payments for three years, a 30-year amortization schedule and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. The properties, located at 1950 S. Second Ave., 651 Harding Road and 661 Harding Road, are 97 percent occupied and feature a mix of two- and three-bedroom units. All residents have access to a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with work stations, a self-serve café, lounge, game area, outdoor porch and fire pits.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $27.3M Acquisition Loan for Shopping Center...

Angstrom NA to Relocate Global Headquarters in Southfield,...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 75-Room MainStay...

CCI to Develop 236-Unit Senior Living Community in...

Värde Provides $48M Refinancing for Synergy Medical Center...

Northmarq Brokers $32M Sale of Ventura Villas Multifamily...

PSRS Arranges $21M Refinancing for Multi-Tenant Industrial Property...

Vesper Holdings Acquires 522-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Stonemont Financial Group Secures 450,112 SF Lease at...