BBCP Secures $38M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Portfolio in Morton, Illinois

MORTON, ILL. — Black Bear Capital Partners (BBCP) has arranged a $38 million loan for the refinancing of a three-property multifamily portfolio totaling 236 units in Morton near Peoria. Ethos Build was the borrower. PGIM provided the five-year, fixed-rate loan, which features interest-only payments for three years, a 30-year amortization schedule and a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio. The properties, located at 1950 S. Second Ave., 651 Harding Road and 661 Harding Road, are 97 percent occupied and feature a mix of two- and three-bedroom units. All residents have access to a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with work stations, a self-serve café, lounge, game area, outdoor porch and fire pits.