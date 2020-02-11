REBusinessOnline

BB&T Secures $70.2M Bond Financing for Clark Retirement Campus Expansion in Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — BB&T Capital Markets has closed on $70.2 million in bond financing to fund the expansion of Clark Retirement Community’s Keller Lake campus in Grand Rapids. The financing consists of $64.5 million in tax-exempt bonds and $5.7 million in taxable bonds, all at a fixed rate. The developer is currently underway on the Keller Lake expansion.The project will add 53 independent living units to the continuing care retirement community. Upon completion, Clark Retirement Community’s two campuses will total 185 independent living units, 230 assisted living units and 39 skilled nursing beds.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020