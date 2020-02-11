BB&T Secures $70.2M Bond Financing for Clark Retirement Campus Expansion in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — BB&T Capital Markets has closed on $70.2 million in bond financing to fund the expansion of Clark Retirement Community’s Keller Lake campus in Grand Rapids. The financing consists of $64.5 million in tax-exempt bonds and $5.7 million in taxable bonds, all at a fixed rate. The developer is currently underway on the Keller Lake expansion.The project will add 53 independent living units to the continuing care retirement community. Upon completion, Clark Retirement Community’s two campuses will total 185 independent living units, 230 assisted living units and 39 skilled nursing beds.