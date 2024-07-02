BBX Logistics, FRP Development to Develop 182,000 SF Industrial Park in Davie, Florida

DAVIE, FLA. — BBX Logistics Properties has formed a joint venture with FRP Development Corp. to develop The Park at Davie, a two-building industrial park in South Florida spanning 182,000 square feet. Located just south of State Road 84, the 11.3-acre project is situated near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades, as well as the Florida Turnpike and I-595.

The co-developers plan to break ground on The Park at Davie in the fourth quarter and complete construction in 2025. The duo is also partnering on the development of The Park at Lakeland in Lakeland, Fla.