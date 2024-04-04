BBX Logistics, FRP to Develop 213,500 SF Industrial Park in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, FLA. — A joint venture between BBX Logistics Properties and FRP Development Corp. plans to develop BBX Park at Lakeland, a 213,500-square-foot logistics park in Lakeland. The 22.5-acre project will be located at 8255 State Road 33 N, which is directly north of I-4 and within 50 miles of both Tampa and Orlando.

BBX and FRP plan to break ground on the park in the fourth quarter, with delivery and occupancy slated for 2025. The joint venture has tapped Kris Courier of CBRE’s Tampa office to market BBX Park at Lakeland for lease.