BBX Logistics, PCCP Break Ground on 40-Acre Industrial Park in Delray Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — BBX Logistics Properties, along with joint venture partner PCCP LLC, has broken ground on The Park at Delray, a new 40-acre industrial park located along U.S. Highway 441 in Delray Beach, about 20 miles south of West Palm Beach. Phase I of the project includes the construction of a 200,000-square-foot building, with plans for two additional buildings to follow. The first phase can accommodate tenants seeking spaces as small as 50,000 square feet.

City National Bank provided a $31.3 million construction loan for The Park at Delray. The timeline for construction was not disclosed.

