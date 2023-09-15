BBX, PCCP to Develop 672,533 SF Logistics Campus in Delray Beach, Florida

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — BBX Logistics Properties and PCCP have formed a joint venture to develop BBX Park at Delray, a 672,533-square-foot logistics campus in Delray Beach. The joint venture has acquired 40 acres along U.S. Highway 441 for the project. Upon completion, the property will feature three buildings, with the first phase comprising a 200,000-square-foot building. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024. BBX has contributed $2.9 million to the joint venture and plans to expend an additional $2.5 million in development costs.