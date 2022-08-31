BC Wood Acquires Two Shopping Centers in Newport, Kentucky Totaling 429,399 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

Newport Plaza’s tenants include Fresh Thyme, Planet Fitness, Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree. The acquisition also included the adjacent Newport Shopping Center.

NEWPORT, KY. — BC Wood Properties, a value-add shopping center investment firm based in Lexington, Ky., has purchased two retail centers in Newport, a suburb of Cincinnati. The adjacent assets, Newport Shopping Center and Newport Plaza, total 429,399 square feet. Newport Shopping Center’s tenant roster includes Newport Racing & Gaming, Crunch Fitness, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Cricket Wireless, H&R Block and GNC. Newport Plaza’s tenants include Fresh Thyme, Planet Fitness, Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree. Both centers also house several locally based stores and restaurants. BC Wood acquired the centers via its investment vehicle BC Wood Real Estate Fund III. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. With this acquisition, BC Wood now owns and operates 10 shopping centers in Kentucky.